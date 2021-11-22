A fire at a former poultry factory in Ballymoney has been declared a 'major incident' by the fire service.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) says a fire at the former site of Fleming Poultry on the Ballymena Road in Ballymoney is currently being tackled.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.

Firefighters deal with the blaze in Ballymoney. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

Residents living close to the factory, including in the Garryduff Road area, are being asked to keep windows and doors closed.

Group Commander David Nichol, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from across Northern Ireland are currently tackling a major fire at industrial premises, previously known as Fleming Poultry, Ballymena Road, Ballymoney."

Currently over 100 firefighters, including 9 Officers, 15 pumping appliances and 10 specialist appliances are on scene dealing with the incident.

"Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) have declared this a ‘Major Incident’ and have put arrangements in place to maintain emergency response cover across Northern Ireland.

"NIFRS are asking local residents to remain in their homes and to keep doors and windows closed.

"The cause of fire is under investigation."