Londonderry restaurant fire being treated as accidental

A blaze in a restaurant kitchen in Londonderry is being treated as accidental.

Four appliances attended the scene at Fitzroy's Bistro on Bridge Street in the city on Monday morning.

A Fire Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called to reports of a kitchen on fire at a commercial property earlier this morning.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and one jet to extinguish the fire.

"The incident was dealt with by 9.24am and the cause of the fire is being treated as accidental at this time."

On Facebook, the owners posted: "We are so devastated we have to write this post, due to a small fire in Fitzroys we will be closed until further notice."

In a statement, the PSNI said: "The Bridge Street and Orchard Street areas of Derry/Londonderry, which had been closed earlier due to a building being on fire, have now re-opened."