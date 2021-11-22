Lurgan road closures due to collision, police say

A number of roads have been affected in Lurgan this morning due to a crash, police say.

Motorists are advised of road closures at the Gilford Road roundabout due to the collision.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The road is closed at Gilford Road, Millenium Way, Banbridge Road and Flush Place.

"Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to find an alternative route for their journey."Meanwhile, TrafficWatch NI has warned motorists of the risk of icy conditions on some roads this morning.

Salting has taken place on main routes likely to be affected, the site said in a tweet.