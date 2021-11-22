Talks on proposals for fresh Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland will stretch into a second day.

The Executive spent Monday discussing proposals for fresh measures to curb growing Covid cases numbers, amid deepening pressure on hospitals.

Leaders till meet again on Tuesday to discuss additional Covid measures, UTV political editor Tracey Magee reports.

The talks come after Stormont voted to introduce Covid passports, placing limits on entry to bars, restaurants, and cinemas, and new rules for large gatherings.

People will be required to show evidence of vaccination, a negative Covid test, or recent infection to gain access to hospitality venues from mid-December.

Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill this morning issued a statement announcing talks on how to limit the spread of Covid in Northern Ireland are in progress today.

Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride last week said he believed another lockdown was'unlikely'.

However, he warned further restrictions may be required if efforts to suppress the current wave fail.

Stormont ministers voted by a majority to support last week's Covid passes move.

DUP ministers had opposed Health Minister Robin Swann’s proposal at the Executive meeting on Wednesday.

However, the party did not deploy a cross-community voting mechanism to block the move.

Mr Swann also issued proposals for fresh measures, including stricter working from home rules, and a scoring system on Covid compliance for businesses.

The latest round of talks come after Department of Health (DoH) produced a paper warning 'more severe' restrictions may be needed to curb rising case numbers this winter.

Its report suggested measures were needed to increase adherence to current measures in place – such as face mask use and work from home guidance.

The paper warns that all those measures combined may not be sufficient to reduce case numbers.

If Northern Ireland does not achieve a significant decline in community transmission in the next three weeks, harsher restrictions will need to be considered from mid-December to avoid hospitals becoming overwhelmed, the DoH added.

Ms O'Neill tweeted an update on Monday morning announcing the Executive would meet today "to discuss the current Covid situation".

She wrote: "It’s vitally important that all executive ministers work together to get us through this difficult period.

"It’s time to redouble our efforts to limit the spread of the virus, protect lives & our hospital system."

The moves have sparked some backlash, with Justice Minister Naomi Long's colleagues sweeping in to defend her after she was singled out for 'misogynistic' online abuse.

Hundreds gathered in Belfast city centre on Saturday to protest against the latest measures, including many carrying anti-vaccine and anti-Covid certification placards and banners.

The wait for the outcome of the Executive's Monday meeting will continue on Tuesday.