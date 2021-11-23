Ballymoney fire treated as deliberate

Play video

Police are treating a fire which destroyed a disused factory in Ballymoney as deliberate.

Nearly 150 firefighters from across Northern Ireland were drafted in to tackle the blaze which was declared a major incident on Monday evening.

It has now been brought under control - and crews involved in the operation have been praised for saving nearby homes and businesses.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said there were no reports of anyone inside the derelict property on the Ballymena Road during the incident.

"Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate," they said.