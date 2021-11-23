Level of demand on GP practices 'unmanageable'

Under-pressure GPs in Northern Ireland have said the number of patients they are currently dealing with “doesn’t feel safe".

It has also been warned that many practices are on the verge of collapse because of staffing levels.

Dr Laurence Dorman, chairman of the Royal College of GPs, told Stormont’s health committee that the current level of demand on GP practices was “unmanageable".

He added: “Many practices I speak to describe genuine fear that the numbers of patients they are providing consultations for - and remember there is significant professional risk we carry - does not feel safe.

"Many other practices describe being one team member sickness away from collapse."

The committee also heard that GP receptionists are being forced to resign because of abuse from patients over access to their doctor.

At one surgery six out of seven receptionists have handed in their notice, no longer able to deal with a “constant barrage of abuse” on the telephone, Dr Dorman said.

In another practice, four frontline staff resigned within the space of a month.

“The abuse of GPs and our staff is indefensible and makes a significant and detrimental impact to our workforce," he added.

"Like me, other practices are struggling to keep their services running - some have colleagues off due to family emergencies, others due to significant personal medical diagnoses.

"We are doing our best."

Dr Alan Stout, of the BMA, told the committee he understands the frustrations patients feel when they cannot get through on the phone to their GP surgery.

He said GPs lack the resources to answer the number of calls they receive and that some practices are using phone systems that “simply aren't equipped” for the high volume of calls.

Dr Stout added that hearing stories of patients trying up to 200 times to get through on the phone “would break every GP's heart”.