A yellow warning for wind speeds of up to 80mph has been issued for a wide area of the UK, including Norther Ireland,.

The Met Office is warning of high winds that has sparked alerts from travel operators of potential delays and cancellations ahead of a gusty weekend.

The warning comes into effect at noon on Friday November 26 and is valid until 6pm on Saturday evening.

The Met Office said: "The strongest winds will arrive across northern Scotland during Friday afternoon before developing further south through the evening across the rest of Scotland, Northern Ireland and some exposed coasts of northern England.

"The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain.

"However, gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60 mph widely, with 70 to 80 mph possible in coastal locations, particularly in parts of Scotland."

Travel operators, including Logan Air, issued warnings to passengers ahead of the weekend.

The flight operator wrote to customers on Tuesday offering re-bookings for weekend flights.

Logan Air's email to affected customers said: "In view of the forecast high winds Friday 26th and Saturday 27th across the UK and potential for travel disruption, we are offering customers the opportunity to adjust travel plans without charge."

Customers were being offered the opportunity to re-book their travel for next week in anticipation of winds that the airline said could affect flights from Friday.

Some of 'what to expect' has also been issued by the Met Office

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage