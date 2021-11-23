Murray family 'feels one step closer' in bid for law change

Play video

The twin sister of Charlotte Murray, a young woman murdered and secretly buried by her ex-fiancé, says she feels her family is one step closer in its bid to change the law in Northern Ireland.

A public consultation into Charlotte's Law, which would restrict parole for killers who refuse to disclose the location of their victim's body, is to begin in a matter of weeks.

It follows a review of current law in relation to disclosure of information in murder cases where the body has not been recovered.

"We're not even sure where we got the strength from, but we're doing what we can for Charlotte," her sister Denise Murray told UTV.

"Charlotte's Law means so much to us as a family.

"Charlotte can't do this for herself - yes we got a conviction, we walked away from court that day and we knew it wasn't enough."

Last October, Johnny Miller was found guilty of murdering Charlotte Murray, 34, from Omagh, Co Tyrone, some time between 31 October and 1 November 2012.

Her family at the time said Miller, from Redford Park, Dungannon, should not be released from prison until he disclosed the location of her body.

The proposal for Charlotte's Law is supported by the family of Lisa Dorrian.

Lisa Dorrian was 25 when she disappeared after attending a party at a caravan park in the seaside village of Ballyhalbert, Co Down in 2005.

She is believed to have been murdered but her body has never been found and nobody has ever been convicted.

Lisa's sister, Joanne Dorrian, said: "Charlotte's Law has been designed so that from the minute someone is arrested for a no body murder, pressure will be put on them, they will be given an official notice about how the non-disclosure is going to affect them throughout their journey with the justice system.

"It's completely unique, it's never been done before."