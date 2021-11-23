The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed to push ahead with a series of new Covid measures.

Ministers agreed them in a bid to bolster adherence to Coronavirus rules in Northern Ireland.They met on Tuesday morning to resume discussions on a range of proposals recommended by Health Minister Robin Swann.Some revisions to Mr Swann’s original recommendations have been made.People will be urged to work from home where possible and the Executive has tasked its Covid taskforce to examine issues around enforcement of mask-wearing..

It will also look at the potential of setting up a scores-on-the-doors type system to rate businesses on their compliance with rules and mitigations.

It comes following warnings a surge in cases was piling pressure on health services.

The Executive agreed the measures after talks beginning Monday stretched into a second day.

First Minister Paul Givan tweeted: "The Executive has engaged constructively and agreed a number of measures that will step up our collective efforts against the spread of Covid.

"Whilst there is differences across society on the most effective measures, we can all make a contribution that will help make a difference."The winter measures came after a Department of Health report (DoH) warned ‘more severe’ restrictions could be needed.

Stormont voted by a majority to introduce Covid passports last week.

The curbs on entry to hospitality venues will kick in from mid-December.

The latest measures, proposed by Health Minister Robin Swann, expand on existing Covid mitigation strategies.

The DoH had warned if case numbers did not drop significantly by early December, more restrictive measures would be needed to stop hospitals becoming overwhelmed.

The Executive will detail its measures in a press conference later on Tuesday afternoon.