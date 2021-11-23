Restaurant with no menu aims to do things differently

Play video

It’s been a tough time for many businesses, but a new restaurant that’s opened in Belfast is taking a different approach.

Blank, on the Malone Road, has no menu.

Instead guests are presented with a list of the ingredients that will be used.

Husband and wife team Jonny and Christina Taylor are hoping to bring something new to the table.

Jonny Taylor said: “The idea is if you’re open-minded and you like what’s on the list, you should come and enjoy it and just enjoy the experience.”