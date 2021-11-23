Warning childcare sector has reached 'crisis point'

Play video

The childcare sector in Northern Ireland has reached crisis point, according to one charity, as businesses and parents struggle to make it viable.

Employers for Childcare is warning the industry is on the verge of collapse, and is calling for more financial support from the Executive.

Thousands of parents rely on childcare everyday to allow them to work - but with soaring fuel, energy and food prices, many families are being stretched to the limit.

The latest Northern Ireland Childcare Survey has brought the cost of childcare into focus.

The average cost of a full-time childcare place is now £170 per week, a third of the average household income in Northern Ireland.

28% of families surveyed said they were having trouble meeting the costs of childcare but those outgoings could be set rise further.

Childcare providers are also suffering with the increase in running costs and seven in 10 are only breaking even - or even operating at a loss.

One third are at risk of immediate closure.

"What happens in a household happens in businesses as well, and the only income we have is from parents," said Bronagh Creery, Director of Sleepy Hollow Group.

"Parents' fees are the only income we get and we don't want to put costs up, that's the last thing we want to be doing.

"This is why it's time for the Executive to really stand up and we need them to implement the childcare strategy as a priority, and it needs to be implemented urgently."