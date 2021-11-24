Braidside Integrated Primary officially opens new school buildings in Ballymena

Braidside Integrated Primary School in Ballymena has officially opened it’s new multi-million pound primary and nursery school.

Comedian Tim McGarry was in attendance to help pupils, staff and governors unveil a commemorative plaque.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen was also in attendance, while Hollywood star Liam Neeson sent a video message.

"I want to pay tribute to those founding parents who had the vision, courage and determination to establish Ballymena’s first ever integrated primary school,” said Neeson.

“And with such a superb new school with first class facilities I know Braidside’s future is going to be even brighter. I am so proud of you all for bringing integrated education to my home town of Ballymena and for helping to make it an even better place for everyone.”

Braidside is the only integrated primary school in the Ballymena area, having been established in 1989. It has been operating out of temporary structures on the Fry’s Road since 1992.