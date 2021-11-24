A public inquiry needs to be held into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic incare homes in Northern Ireland, the Commissioner for Older People has said.

Eddie Lynch said it was "time for answers" and urged the Stormont Executive to order the inquiry into why care home residents were "disproportionately affected" by the pandemic.

Mr Lynch said: "I have spoken to all political parties in recent weeks stating my clear position that a public inquiry into how care homes were managed throughout the Covid-19 pandemic should take place.

"There has been a huge number of excess deaths in care homes with latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency revealing that deaths of care home residents account for 30% of all Covid-related deaths.

"Covid has impacted us all, but for older people, and particularly care home residents, those impacts have been exceptionally arduous.

"Over the past year we witnessed the incorrect recording of care home deaths, families having no access to loved ones, personal protective equipment (PPE) supply problems, inappropriate use of do not attempt resuscitation orders, the slow introduction of testing, the transfer of Covid-positive patients into care homes - the list goes on."

The commissioner added: "The Prime Minister's UK-wide public inquiry will consult with devolved governments across the UK, but I urge the NI Executive to conduct an inquiry which specifically looks at the care and management of residents and care homes and not to delay any longer in commencing what is likely to be a long process.

"Families deserve an answer on why deaths in care homes here were so extensiveand why care home residents were disproportionately affected by this pandemic.

"It's been almost two years since the first lockdown was announced, now is thetime for work to get under way.

"A public inquiry will help to ascertain how and why decisions were made, theimpact of those decisions and what could and should be done differently in thefuture.

"It's time for answers."

A spokesperson for the Executive Office said: "It is important that the response to the Covid-19 pandemic will be reviewed in a local context.

"The Executive has not yet been consulted on the scope and detailed arrangements for the public inquiry announced by the Westminster Government.

"Ministers will give full consideration to the draft terms when they are received, which will help to inform the way forward."