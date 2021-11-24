Man attacked with bottle after two males follow him into lift

A man was hit on the head with a bottle after being followed by two males in what police have described as a "brutal assault".

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of the incident in South Belfast on Tuesday night (November 23).Det Sergeant Duffield said: “Police received a report just after 10.05pm that a man had been assaulted in the Hartington Court area of the city.“The man had entered a building when he was followed by two males, who proceeded to follow him into the lift. Here, the victim – aged in his 40s – was attacked.

“This was a brutal assault, during which the man was head-butted and hit on the head with a bottle.

"He has sustained a number of injuries, including injuries to his rib area, a cut to his head and slash to his face, and is missing a tooth. He was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment to injuries. “We are working to establish a motive, and are asking anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 266 of 23/11/21.”A PSNI spokesperson added: "A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."