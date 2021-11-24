All bird keepers in Northern Ireland will be legally required to keep their birds indoors from Monday 29th November.

The Agriculture Minister announced the move to try to prevent the spread of Avian Influenza to the poultry flock here.

Under the new housing measures all bird keepers in NI will be legally required to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds and follow strict biosecurity measures.

This applies to owners of pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard or hobby flock.

The move comes after a case at a commercial turkey flock in County Monaghan, while two wild birds retrieved from the Belfast Waterworks site earlier this week also have tested positive.

“I took the decision to introduce the new housing measures in order to try to prevent an incursion of avian influenza into the poultry flock in Northern Ireland,” said Minister Edwin Poots.

“It is now a legal requirement for all poultry and captive bird keepers to keep their birds housed or otherwise separate from wild birds. This decision was based on sound expert advice and in consultation with industry.

“This decision to house is an additional step to the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) introduced on the 17 November and another necessary precautionary measure requiring all bird keepers to keep their birds housed. These housing measures build on the strengthened biosecurity measures that were brought in as part of the AIPZ.

“Since my decision to introduce the housing order, we have now discovered avian flu in two wild birds in Belfast – that tells us unequivocally that the disease is already here and in our wild bird population.

"Keeping it out of the commercial flocks is now down to our poultry sector and the measures they take to keep the disease out. Adhering to, and constant review of, all biosecurity measures is the best weapon we have to avoid an incursion.

“My officials will continue to liaise closely with stakeholders and colleagues in GB and the ROI as the situation develops.”