Northern Ireland's schools facing £600 million funding shortfall

Video report by UTV reporter Gareth Wilkinson

Funding to run our schools here could face an enormous shortfall of over half a billion pounds in just a few years’ time and there's a warning that the deficit could rise to up to 600 million pounds by 2025.

The figures were released to the Education Committee this morning and this money is vital - it's needed to pay for teachers and for basic essentials like heating and light in schools.

“I’m shocked and concerned,” Holy Family Primary School Principal Gary Matheson told UTV Live.

“You’re talking about £600 million potentially between inescapable costs and general pressures. If that was to translate down to schools, that would have a devasting impact.”