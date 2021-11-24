Police treating Dunmurry attack as a sectarian hate crime

Police are treating an attack on a man in Dunmurry in which his front teeth were knocked out as a sectarian hate crime.

The incident happened around midnight on Sunday night / Monday morning at the junction of Upper Dunmurry Lane and Victoria Gardens.

The victim and his partner were on their way home when a group of men followed them and shouted aggressively.

One of the group then approached and punched the man before others joined the attack.

Police say a shoe mark suggests he victim’s neck was stamped on.

“This was a particularly vicious attack, which we’re treating as a sectarian hate crime,” said Sergeant Hughes.

“The man subsequently received treatment to his injuries in hospital and both he, and his partner who witnessed the assault, remain badly shaken.

“I’m appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 301 of 23/11/21.”