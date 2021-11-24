Rathcoole threats see contractors withdraw services

Contractors have withdrawn their services from a number of sites in Rathcoole after threats against staff.

It comes after graffiti appeared in the area on Tuesday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “We can confirm that contractors have had to withdraw tenant’s services, including health and safety work, from a number of sites in Rathcoole following threats to staff and graffiti targeting contractors in the area.

“The safety of our staff and contractors is paramount, and we utterly condemn this behaviour.

“We will continue to monitor situation.”

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at a construction site in the Rosslea Way area of Rathcoole in Newtownabbey."Inspector Bryan added: “We received a report on Tuesday morning (23 November) that graffiti had been daubed on the site hoarding at some stage overnight.“Enquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 266 of 23/11/21.”