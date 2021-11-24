Triggering Article 16 remains an option Prime Minister tells Taoiseach

Boris Johnson has told the Irish premier that triggering Article 16 to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol remains an option as the UK and the European Union continue to work for a solution.

In a readout of the Prime Minister's phone call with Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Wednesday afternoon, Downing Street said Mr Johnson "raised his ongoing concern about the substantial distance between the UK and EU positions".

According to a No 10 spokeswoman, he said the protocol was "damaging the much larger east-west dimension" of trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and that, with the Brexit treaty's implementation "colliding with economic and political realities", a "significant change was necessary"

She continued: “We could not allow a situation to develop in which the Government was unable to provide economic support to Northern Ireland in the same way it could in the rest of the UK. Ultimately Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market was crucial to its long-term prosperity and could not be damaged.

“The implementation of the Protocol was now colliding with economic and political realities and significant change was necessary. The Court of Justice (CJEU) was part of this fundamental imbalance because disputes were decided in the court of one party.

"The Prime Minister and the Taoiseach agreed that a negotiated outcome was the preferred outcome and to work hard to achieve it.

"The Prime Minister was clear, however, that if talks were not able to deliver a rebalanced and sustainable outcome soon, the Government would be left with no choice but to use the safeguard measures under Article 16.

"This was a perfectly legitimate provision in the protocol that had been agreed by all parties.

"The two leaders agreed on the vital importance of the UK-Ireland relationship in finding solutions and in providing long-term stability in Northern Ireland. They agreed to keep in close contact."

Meanwhile, the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has warned the EU will respond "very robustly" if the British Government triggers Article 16.