A £23million support package to improve pay and attract more staff into the domiciliary care and care home sector has been announced.

Health minister Robin Swann made the announcement on Wednesday evening.

It comes as the sector has experience an escalating workforce shortfall, which has led to providers being unable to deliver contracted home care packages.

This has contributed to the problem of delayed discharges in our hospitals in Northern Ireland.

Robin Swann said he is grateful for the collaborative approach taken with the sector to develop the package. The health minister said: "I am confident the funding will facilitate increased capacity across the social care sector for the remainder of 2021/22.

"A longer-term solution is self-evidently needed, involving multi-year budgets and a durable financial settlement for all health and social care services.” He continued: “I will very shortly be launching a public consultation on the future of adult social care. “As I have repeatedly stated, social care needs a long-term programme of both investment and reform. “While there are many competing demands on Northern Ireland’s public finances, this has to be a priority in the coming years “We have to invest in staffing – in making a social care a more rewarding job in terms of both remuneration and career opportunities.”