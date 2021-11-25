Northern Ireland is being warned to bracer for high winds and widespread travel disruption as Storm Arwen sweeps in.

'Strong' winds and cold Arctic air are forecast from Friday morning.

Gust speeds of up to 80mph could hit coastal areas, forecasters say.

Damage to infrastructure and transport delays are 'likely,' the Met Office says, as it issued a yellow weather warning.

Commuters are being warned to expect delays and potential cancellations, and power cuts could strike.

The “very windy weather” could cause delays to transport, damage buildings, and lead to bridge and road closures, the warnings says.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, it continues.

The warning is now in place for Northern Ireland from 9am Friday, three hours earlier than initially forecast.

The alert is in place until midnight, with high winds likely to develop from the early afternoon and into the evening.

The warning says there is a risk of flying debris, and some bridges and roads could close.

The Met Office warned of potential for the high winds to damage temporary structures like Christmas markets.

Heavy rain is also forecast to sweep across Northern Ireland on Friday before beginning to head south on Saturday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said earlier: ”Gusts of wind are likely to reach 50 to 60 mph widely, with 70 to 80 mph possible in coastal locations, particularly in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.”