West Belfast mural project hopes to bring communities together

Video report by UTV communities reporter Judith Hill

A community enterprise in west Belfast has created a series of murals which map out the history of the local patch.

Farset International - which is based near the Lanark Way interface - is committed to improving the lives of those in the local communities in the west and north of the city.

The team behind the project hope it will be both a conversation starter and a source of reconciliation.

The CEO of the organisation said "there are always elephants in the room and we should have dialogue and debate around them."

Paul McMichael continued: "It's about facing up to them and having adult sensible conversations in a controlled environment."

In recent months, there have been a number of clashes at a community interface near the project involving youths from the nationalist Springfield Road and loyalist Shankill Road/Lanark Way.

By capturing challenges that cut across all communities, those at Farset hope it will help the next generation set aside their stereotypes.