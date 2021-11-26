A heatmap showing the geographical spread of Covid-19 cases linked to a Mid-Ulster teen disco has been released by the Public Health Agency.

Over 200 cases have now been linked to the event at The Elk complex in Toomebridge on 5 November.

According to the map, a high number of cases were recorded in towns such as Dungiven, Maghera and as far as Ballycastle, around 40 miles away from the source of infection.

Footage on social media shows a packed dancefloor in the complex during an event for under 18s.

The update comes as the Public Health Agency encourages young people to get vaccinated, with special clinics taking place this weekend.

The clinics will be aimed at 12 to 17-year-olds.

Dr Bríd Farrell, Deputy Director of Public Health at the PHA, said: “We would really encourage young people to come forward for their vaccination. It will help protect them and the people they care about.

"The programme of special clinics this weekend will complement the ongoing school vaccination programme.”

Children aged between aged 12 and 15 will require an adult or guardian to accompany them to a vaccine clinic to provide consent.

16 and 17 year olds are eligible for a second dose 12 weeks after their first dose.

For those that are appointment only, booking can be made at: https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated