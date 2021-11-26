Play video

Report from UTV correspondent Gareth Wilkinson

A scheme to help homeowners affected meet the costs of repair or rebuilding is being drawn up by Irish Government officials.

It’s due to go before the Irish Cabinet next week.

UTV understands that redress is not being considered for holiday home owners at the moment.

Up to 5,000 homes across Donegal have been destroyed by defective blocks.

That includes hundreds of holiday homes.

The breeze blocks used to build the houses contain a naturally occurring mineral called muscovite mica.

It causes bricks to absorb excess water, they crack and then crumble.

Campaigners say the current redress scheme is not fit for purpose.

People affected still can’t afford to repair or rebuild their homes.

For months, a high profile campaign has been demanding 100% Redress.

It has put the Irish Government under pressure to produce an enhanced scheme.

Mica campaigners have called for holiday home owners to be included.

They’re already been locked out of the original scheme.

It’s thought that might remain the case.

However, spokesperson for the Mica Action Group, Michael Doherty, told UTV it’s not too late.

He calling on political representatives in Northern Ireland to apply pressure on the Irish Government.

One holiday home owner from Londonderry described the situation as “disgusting.”

Barney Toal owns a holiday home in the village of Culdaff.

It’s showing signs of Mica.

Twelve houses in the same development are also owned by people from Northern Ireland.

Barney fears without any redress their properties fall into ruin.

Mica campaigners are waiting anxiously to view details of the enhanced scheme.

They have vowed to continue their campaign until all their demands are met.

The Mica Action Group also believe they have gathered enough cross party political support to put the future of the Fianna Fail - Fine Gael coalition government under threat if the redress scheme falls short of what has been demanded.