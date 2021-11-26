Three people arrested as firearm seized in INLA crackdown

Three people have been arrested by detectives looking into the activities of the INLA in west Belfast.

The arrests relate to a paramilitary display during a parade on 30 May this year.

A firearm has also been seized during the operation with five properties in the west of the city searched by police.

The men who are 37, 42 and 46 years of age, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Saunders said: “Our investigation into the paramilitary display in the Divis area and activities linked to the INLA are continuing.

“I would appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or any criminality in the area, to contact the police by calling 101."