Belfast Giants fall to defeat at home to Dundee Stars

Penalties proved an issue for the Belfast Giants in their Sunday game against the Dundee Stars, with two powerplay goals for the visitors in their 3-2 win.

Jackson Whistle was in good form between the pipes for the Giants, but could only do so much to try to keep the Stars off the scoresheet.

A huge save early in the first period boded well, but when Ben Lake later sat for two minutes for hooking, the Stars capitalised with their first powerplay goal from Charlie Combs.

Netminder Jackson Whistle in action for the Giants. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

The Giants found an equaliser in the middle period of action, through Ciaran Long.

However, two more hooking penalties in the third period – for Long and Scott Conway – saw the hosts have to battle in a three-on-five penalty kill.

There was little surprise when the Stars quickly claimed their second goal to retake the lead, through Connor Sills.

The Stars then added a goal from Drydn Dow to go 3-1 up over their hosts.

The Giants and Stars in action. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

In the closing minutes of the game, the Giants’ JJ Piccinich took a stick to the face and, with blood on the ice, the Stars took a double minor.

Jordan Boucher found a way past Adam Morrison in the Dundee net to close the gap, but despite the Giants continuing to pile on the pressure, it was ultimately too little too late and the Stars took the 3-2 victory.

It marks more frustration for the Giants, coming off the back of a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Cardiff Devils in Wales on Saturday, with JJ Piccinich provided both goals for the visitors.

Adam Keefe’s side are next in action away to Fife Flyers on Saturday 4th December.