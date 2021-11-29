Two of the trees used in the popular HBO show Game of Thrones were destroyed over the weekend.

Strong winds brought upon by Storm Arwen meant Northern Ireland suffered treacherous conditions for several days.

One of the Dark Hedges trees lies in pieces after falling down due to strong winds Credit: UTV

On Friday night, two of the iconic trees were blown over, briefly blocking the Bregagh Road, near Ballymoney in County Antrim.

The trees lay by the side of the road Credit: UTV

The trees have now been cleared away and the road has been re-opened.Wind speeds reached in excess of 70mph in some parts of Northern Ireland over the weekend.

Credit: UTV

The Dark Hedges are a popular tourist destination, frequented by fans of the show, much of which was filmed in Northern Ireland.Elsewhere, a man was killed when a tree fell on his car on the Dublin Road in Antrim.