All people aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland are to be offered a Covid-19 booster vaccine as part of efforts to tackle the spread of the new Omicron variant.

It comes as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended the phased extension of the booster programme to all adult age groups.

Booster doses should be given no sooner than three months after people have had their second dose of an original vaccine – shaving three months off the current six-month wait, according to the JCVI.

It comes as early evidence suggests that higher antibody levels may protect better against the variant.

Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed the major expansion "in light of the emerging situation with the Omicron variant."

He said: "Our vaccination programme will continue to pull out all the stops to bring booster doses to all eligible age groups as quickly as possible.

"Our booster programme will now in many ways mirror the primary dose vaccination programme which steadily moved its way down through the different age groups over a number of months."

A number of Health Trust vaccination hubs and clinics will be opening in the coming days, which will complement the ongoing vaccination work of GPs and local pharmacies.

The Trust vaccination clinic details are listed below.

South Eastern Trust

Ulster Hospital and Lagan Valley Hospital vaccination centres are open for walk-ins and booking appointments for boosters and first and second doses of Pfizer for all eligible age groups. Clinics will also be held this weekend in Downshire Hospital, Downpatrick

Ulster Hospital: 0900 - 1930 Monday to Thursday 0900 - 1600 Friday to Sunday



Lagan Valley Hospital, Primary & Community Care Centre: 0930 - 1900 Monday and Wednesday, 0930 - 1600 Tuesday, Thursday and Friday



Great Hall, Downshire Hospital, Downpatrick: 0930 - 1530 Saturday and Sunday only



Belfast Trust

Royal Victoria Hospital vaccination centre is open for walk-in vaccinations and bookings between 8.30am and 6pm every day.

Belfast Central Fire Station, Ormeau Avenue, facing the Gasworks: 1000 - 1800 Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 December



Walk-in vaccinations available for:

First dose Pfizer: age 12 +

First & Second dose Pfizer: age 16 +

Boosters: age 40 +

Southern Trust

Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon: 1200 - 2000 Tuesday 30 November 1400 - 2030 Thursday 2 December 1400 - 2030 Friday 3 December



Staff Vaccination Clinic, St Luke’s Hospital, Armagh: 0930 - 1730 Wednesday 1 December 1000 - 1700 Saturday 4 December



Newry Leisure Centre: 1200 - 2000 Thursday 2 December



Seagoe Parish Centre, Portadown: 0830 - 1700 Friday 3 December



The Junction, Dungannon: 0930 - 1730 Sunday 5 December



Western Trust

Templemore Sports Complex, Derry/Londonderry 1 December to 14 December



Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen 1 December to 14 December



An Chroi Community Centre, Hillcrest Road, Waterside, Derry/Londonderry 15th December to 21 December



Omagh Leisure Centre, Omagh 15th December to 21 December



Centres will be open seven days a week, 0900 to 1630 each day except for Mondays and Thursdays when they will instead open 1200 - 2000 to facilitate evening appointments.

Bookings are now live for all centres. Walk-ins will also be facilitated at each site.

Northern Trust

The Northern Trust vaccination centre at Seven Towers Leisure Centre is open this week for bookings only, 0900 to 1700, Monday to Sunday (closed 1230 - 1300).

Next week they are changing hours to offer evening clinics, so it will be 1200 to 2000 Monday to Friday and 0900 to 1700 Saturday and Sunday.