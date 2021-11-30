£1m cannabis seized from lorry at Larne Harbour

Cannabis with a street value of over £1 million has been seized from a lorry stopped in the Larne Harbour area in the early hours of Tuesday.

The seizure was part of an operation involving the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “Detectives, working alongside Larne Local Policing Team and our colleagues from HMRC, stopped a lorry in the Larne Harbour area just after 1am this morning.

“A large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, with an estimated street value in excess of £1 million, was seized from the vehicle during the proactive operation. The lorry and trailer have also been seized for further examination."

The cannabis was found in the lorry trailer which was stopped at Larne Harbour. Credit: PSNI

DI Sweeney added: “A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply. He remains in police custody at this time.”

The detective explained the search, seizure and arrest was part of a multi-agency crackdown on criminality within the haulage industry and drug importation and dealing.

Detective Inspector Sweeney continued: “In this year to date, we have seized over one metric tonne of herbal cannabis being brought into Northern Ireland by such method. This represents a street value of over £15 million.

“For anyone who thinks the illegal distribution of cannabis is not a big deal, just imagine for a second the damage an organised crime group could and would cause with £15 million worth of resources at their disposal.

"I have no doubt this was destined for the streets of Northern Ireland on the run up to Christmas with the potential for unimaginable harm and the funding of wider criminality.”