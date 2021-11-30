People in Northern Ireland and the Republic are being asked to have their say on the future of rail as part of the all-island Strategic Rail Review.

Stormont Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon, and Minister for Transport in the Republic, Eamon Ryan have said a key element of the review will be gaining insights from interested stakeholders and the wider public.

Ms Mallon said it was the first time transport had been looked at on an all-island basis since before partition.

The SDLP minister said: “Since coming into office, I have been clear that it is my priority to address regional imbalance, tackle the climate crisis and better connect communities across Ireland.

“I have huge ambitions for our all-island rail network and I believe it has massive untapped potential to deliver multiple benefits across our island.

“The All-Island Strategic Rail Review will allow us to consider our network across this island to view how we can improve it for everyone.”

Eamon Ryan said he wanted to hear people’s views on how rail can support development. Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Mr Ryan said: “I’m delighted to launch this public consultation on the future of rail on the island of Ireland.

“We want to hear people’s views on how rail can support social and economic development across the island, enhance regional accessibility and improve connectivity between our major cities.

“I would encourage all interested parties to participate in shaping the outcome of this important review.”

To participate in the review, visit: https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations

The deadline for receipt of submissions as part of the public consultation is 5pm on January 21 2022.