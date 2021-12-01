Long-awaited flag report to be published

Play video

Sinn Féin's Chairperson Declan Kearney

A long awaited report into flags, identity, culture and tradition in Northern Ireland will be published by Stormont's Executive Office later.

The details will finally be released five years after the body was set up to consider how to deal with some difficult issues around identity and culture.

The Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition was established in 2016 by the then First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness.

However, the collapse of Stormont in 2017 contributed to the delay in delivering the final report.

It's understood the report has cost more than £800,000 and while it makes a number of recommendations, there is no agreement from the Executive Office with responsibility for it, to take these forward.

At a press conference at Stormont yesterday, Sinn Fein Junior Minister Declan Kearney was critical of the lack of agreement.