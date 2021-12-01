Play video

A report on flags and culture in Northern Ireland has raised the possibility of developing a new 'civic flag.'

The long-awaited Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (FICT) was set up five years ago in a bid to find consensus on a number of contentious issues,.

It published its findings on Wednesday - including floating an idea for a neutral flag to be flown on official buildings.

The report does not make make any specific wider recommendations on the proposal for the new symbol- but said it agreed that flags supporting paramilitary organisations should not be flown.

The report states: "The commission also discussed the possibility of developing a new civic flag.

"This would not be a regional flag or a national flag, but rather a civic flag that would be designed to be representative of the diversity of our society, including our new communities.

Such a civic flag would therefore incorporate representations of Britishness, Irishness and our collective diversity. Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (FICT)

"If this option were developed it could add to the wider debate around the official flying of flags on public buildings."

The commission was established in 2016 by the then-First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness.

Northern Ireland's First and deputy First Minister have welcomed the publication of the FICT report.

First Minister Paul Givan said: "I welcome the publication of the FICT report following the significant work of the commission, who have considered a range of complex issues.

"It is right that the public have a chance to see the report and have their say, and today's publication will allow them to do that."

"Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "The FICT report examines a number of sensitive issues across our community.

"Addressing these issues is an important part of moving our shared society forward and I put on record my thanks to the commission for their efforts in undertaking this challenging work."

A working group led by junior ministers Gary Middleton and Declan Kearney, which was established to consider issues in relation to the report, will continue to meet.