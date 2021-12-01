Two men arrested over Cavehill Country Park assault

Two people have been arrested following an assault in Cavehill Country Park on Monday.

The suspects are aged in their 30s and 40s. The man in his 40s has been released on bail pending further enquires while the other man remains in police custody.

They were arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Detectives received a report than a victim in his 20s has been attacked with hammers in the Hightown Road area. He was taken to hospital for treatment.