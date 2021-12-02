Antrim boy appeals for stem cell 'hero' to save his life

Play video

By UTV reporter Eden Wilson

A seven-year-old boy from Antrim is appealing to the public to sign up to the stem cell register, as he continues his search for a hero that could be his match.

Olcán Wilkes was diagnosed with a rare two-in-a-million condition called aplastic anaemia in August.

To survive, he needs up to two platelet transfusions a week and blood transfusions twice a month.

The only cure for his illness is a bone marrow transplant - but to do that, he needs to find his match.

Olcán's younger brother, Hunter, had a 25% chance of being the strongest match. Unfortunately, the results came back negative.

His parents, Genevieve and Sam, both don't have enough identical tissue to donate.

The family are now doing all they can to raise awareness around stem cell donation and how to register.

The test involves taking a swab from your mouth and sending the sample back in the post, before you are added to the register.

Olcán says he's looking for his hero to come forward and donate their bone marrow.

For more information: