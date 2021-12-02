British-Irish conference set to take place in London

Representatives from the British and Irish governments are set to meet in London later.

It will be the second British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference to take place this year, after it was held at Dublin Castle in June.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and Northern Ireland Office minister Conor Burns will be attending alongside Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

The Conference is a body set up to discuss matters of mutual interest between both governments.

The Northern Ireland Protocol and legacy issues are expected to be discussed.

The Protocol forms part of the Brexit deal struck between the UK government and the European Union.

Its aim is to allow the free flow of goods between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.However, unionists say it has created a border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, something they believe threatens the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom.On Wednesday, Simon Coveney said reaching an agreement on the Protocol before Christmas was 'unrealistic'.

Meanwhile, all political parties in Northern Ireland say they are opposed to the Government's legacy proposals which would bring an end to Troubles' prosecutions.

Many victims and relatives of those killed during the Troubles have also spoken out against the legislation which is expected to come before the Commons in the near future.