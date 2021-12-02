New prostate treatment introduced for first time at a Northern Ireland hospital

A new treatment to reduce the size of an enlarged prostate has been introduced at a hospital on the island for the first time.

Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn will be providing men with Rezum, a 'minimally invasive approach' used to treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).

BPH is an enlargement of the prostate gland affecting about 50% of men by the time they are 60, and up to 90% of men by the age of 85.

The enlargement compresses the urethra, reducing the flow of urine from the bladder, and sometimes blocking it entirely.

Symptoms of BPH

Urinary frequency

Irregular flow

Urgency

Weak stream

Straining

Getting up at night to urinate

The water vapour therapy uses steam to shrink the obstructing prostate tissue, providing symptomatic relief from condition.

The treatment is carried out as a day procedure and no longer requires a hospital stay.

The South Eastern Trust says the body’s natural healing response removes the dead cells which in turn shrinks the prostate.

It says most patients begin to experience symptom relief in as soon as two weeks, and maximum benefit may occur within three months.

Consultant Surgeon Brian Duggan said "Surgical options for men with BPH have been extremely limited due to the pandemic, we are delighted to be able to offer men an innovative treatment that is less invasive and can be delivered as a day case."