Pair charged with attempted murder remanded in custody

A man who was kidnapped and 'tortured' was “within an hour from death” when he was found dumped in a field, a court has heard.

Ballymena Magistrates Court also heard how the victim was only spotted in the field, dumped wearing just his shoes and boxer shorts, by refuse collectors because of the height of the lorry.Two more men appeared in court on Thursday charged with the victim’s kidnap and attempted murder.Appearing via videolink from police custody, David Philip Cherry who's 39 and Sean Davies, who turns 39 on Friday, confirmed they understood the four charges against them.Cherry, from Waveney Park in Belfast and Davies, from Queens Park in Saintfield, are jointly accused of attempted murder of a male, kidnapping the same alleged victim and arson of his Volvo car on 11 October this year.Cherry is further charged with possessing class C prescription drug diazepam on 3 November while Davies is accused of having class A cocaine on the same date.Last week at the same court Ballymena men 36-year-old prominent loyalist David Coleman, from Fountain Street and 51-year-old Mark Bradshaw from High Street, were remanded into custody on the same charges.The charges arise after the seriously injured victim was found lying in a field on the Lisnamurrikin Road near Broughshane shortly after his car was found alight on the Doury Road in Ballymena.During a contested bail application, Det Con Duffy recounted how the victim was summoned to Coleman’s flat where there was an argument over alleged drug dealing, culminating in Coleman allegedly holding a knife over a gas hob before using it to stab the victim in the chest 'close to his heart' and putting the blade into his mouth and slicing him.The court also heard claims the victim, who was under sedation in intensive care for weeks, was ordered to strip and 'clean up his own blood' before being dumped in the field.Defence lawyers for the pair submitted that bail conditions could be put in place to assuage police concerns but described the offences as 'harrowing', District Judge Nigel Broderick said he shared police fears over the risk of further offences and interference with both the witness and the investigation.They were remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to 30 December.