Tackling domestic abuse and drink spiking focus of PSNI Christmas operation

The PSNI has launched a Christmas operation in a bid to tackle issues such as domestic abuse and violence against women.

Operation Season's Greetings is launched each year in the run up to Christmas.

The service says as well as its focus being on public safety, it will be taking 'active steps' to support those affected by abuse as well as increasing patrols in nightlife hotspots.

Recently, reports of drink spiking in Londonderry and Belfast were passed onto police who say they're now conducting investigations into a number of cases.

In October, 34 reports of suspected spiking incidents were received prompting the UK-wide campaign, 'Girls Night In', which sought to highlight the issue.

we will increase our presence in nightlife areas and work with the hospitality industry to address issues such as drink spiking and supporting the Health Protection Regulations. Chief Superintendent Wendy Middleton, PSNI

Chief Superintendent Wendy Middleton from District Policing Command, said: “Operation Season’s Greetings brings together police officers from departments across the service to provide visible and accessible policing to local communities and businesses.

"This year our focus is on public safety, including when shopping, using the roads, socialising or staying at home.

"We will be conducting focused, preventative patrols across the country, liaising with businesses and licensees to provide safety advice and continuing our daily business of dealing with crime.

"This year there has been a particular focus on violence against women and girls and during our operation we will increase our presence in nightlife areas and work with the hospitality industry to address issues such as drink spiking and supporting the Health Protection Regulations.

"We will also take active steps to support all victims of domestic abuse. In the past we have seen an increase in domestic abuse incidents over the Christmas period. We want all victims to know that we are here. Do not suffer in silence. Call us on 101, or 999 in an emergency."