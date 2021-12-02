Two men charged with attempted murder and kidnap following Broughshane incident

Two suspects have been charged with attempted murder and kidnap after a severely injured man was found in a field in Co Antrim.

The charges relate to an incident on 11 October when a injured man was found in the field on the Lisnamurrikin Road in Broughshane.

The men, aged 38 and 39, are due to appear via videolink before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).