Three arrested after body of woman found in block of flats

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the body of a 20-year-old woman was found inside a block of flats in Co Down.

Police say they received a report at around 8.30pm of a woman found collapsed inside the complex on Dromore Street in Ballynahinch.

Two of the men are 26-years-old while the other is 30. All remain in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Ritchie said: "We would ask if anyone was in the wider Dromore Street area last night and noticed anything suspicious at this address or in the wider area to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1626 02/12/21 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org"