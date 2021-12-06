The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis has announced the publication of an illustrated children’s picture book which will be offered to every child who started P1 in 2021. Our Wee Place, which has been commissioned as part of the Northern Ireland Office’s Our Story in the Making programme to mark Northern Ireland’s Centenary, will be delivered to schools, Sure Start centres and libraries across Northern Ireland.

The story reflects positively and engages young children on the experience of growing up in Northern Ireland.

The book has been produced by established children’s author Sophie Kirtley and emerging illustrator Ellan Rankin, both of whom are from Northern Ireland. Both have used their own local knowledge and experience of Northern Ireland in producing the book.

The book has been published as part of a programme marking the Northern Ireland centenary.

The NIO said the book has been created to "sensitively reflect on the experience of growing up in Northern Ireland, drawing on cultural touchpoints, landmarks and traditions that will resonate with children everywhere, irrespective of their background as they join Emily and her Granda as they journey around Northern Ireland".

Author Sophie Kirtley said: “I was utterly delighted when I was asked to write this book for the children of Northern Ireland; it has been a real honour and a privilege. “As a wee girl growing up in Northern Ireland I never really saw places I knew or voices I recognised in any of the books that I read or had read to me.

It felt very important to me to make sure that the children who read Our Wee Place can see themselves and hear themselves represented in these pages. Author Sophie Kirtley

Illustrator of Our Wee Place Ellan Rankin said: “I was so excited to be a part of this project. To be able to draw all the places I love and grew up with - what a treat! I've tried to make something really inclusive that captures our landmarks and the spots we hold dear, while throwing in lots of wee nods to our culture in the process. “It was really important to me to create something that all of our community would love and relate to, and I hope I've done that. Fingers crossed all the children of Northern Ireland will love it as much as I do!”

The book explores the experience of growing up in Northern Ireland and promoting understanding and tolerance.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis said: “Our Wee Place is a celebration of Northern Ireland, and I’m extremely proud that we have been able to produce this wonderful book, which tells the story of growing up in Northern Ireland. “With tens of thousands of books being delivered to schools, Sure Start centres and libraries in time for Christmas, children will be able to read and learn about their home as they follow Emily and her Granda’s adventure around Northern Ireland. “I want to thank Sophie Kirtley and Ellan Rankin for creating this beautifully well written and illustrated book, which I hope Northern Ireland children and families will really enjoy.”