BRA donate over 1400 Christmas Day presents for children in Belfast

Video report by UTV reporter William Esler

Belfast Royal Academy’s annual Toy Donation has amassed 1411 new toys that will be distributed by charities throughout the city.

The toys are being shared across ten local charities including Surestart, Ballysillan Youth for Christ, Children's Team at Carlisle Centre, Banardos, Townsend Outreach Centre, The Salvation Army and Women's Aid.

Senior Teacher, Phil Dorman, organised the annual collection and is overwhelmed by this year's response which has beaten all previous records.

"We are delighted to be able to share some joy with local children this Christmas and donate such a substantial number of toys,” he said.

“Hopefully these toys will help bring a smile to the faces of children who would otherwise receive very little over the festive period.

“At BRA all our pupils are assigned to one of four "Houses" and we run regular house competitions.

“This year we awarded house points for each toy that was donated by a pupil from that house - it all got very competitive!"