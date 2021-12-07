The former Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill says using 'God Save The Queen' before international matches puts the team at a disadvantage because players don’t sing it with the same pride and passion as other countries’ national anthems.

And Marissa Callaghan, captain of the Northern Ireland women’s team says, as a Catholic, she regrets not being able to share the experience of singing it loudly.

Both believe it’s an issue that should be looked at by the Irish Football Association.

The comments come in a new UTV documentary called 'Game Of Two Halves,' which will be screened on Tuesday evening.

Michael O’Neill told the programme how he encouraged players from nationalist backgrounds not to bow their heads, and for the team to link arms in a show of unity.

“I felt we were at a disadvantage in the anthem, because I could see how other countries would either sing their anthem or how display, real patriotism, you know, a real togetherness, real emotion during the anthem and we never really got that.

When Northern Ireland’s women played England at Wembley in October, ‘God Save The Queen’ was played for both teams.

TV cameras showed Marissa Callaghan staring straight ahead as most of her teammates sang the words.

Michael O'Neill Credit: inpho

“You know it’s quite sad. Northern Ireland don’t really have their own identity. As a Catholic player, unfortunately I don’t get that experience of standing tall and singing the anthem as loud as you can.

"But it doesn’t take away the pride and the passion and what it means to put on the green shirt. It will take someone to think outside the box won’t it? And be brave enough to move it forward.”

Rory Best, the former Ulster and Ireland rugby captain, praises the use of ‘Ireland’s Call’ as an anthem, and says ‘God Save The Queen’ “isn’t very inclusive.”

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan. Credit: UTV

The former First Minister Arlene Foster admits she sings ‘Ireland’s Call’ at rugby matches to support Ulster players but says “I don’t think it’s a rousing anthem in any way.

"The anthem issue is overblown, it’s something that people latch on to as an issue because they want to make it an issue.”

It will take someone to think outside the box won’t it? And be brave enough to move it forward. Marissa Callaghan

Patrick Nelson, the IFA Chief Executive told the programme: “Northern Ireland is a complex place and the anthem is an issue which stirs a lot of emotions in people - some of it’s positive in wanting to keep it, and for some people they’d like to change it.

"We will join any official public debate if it ever happens.”

The programme also examines the ongoing issue of FIFA eligibility rules which allow players born in Northern Ireland to play for the Republic.

Martin O’Neill, the former Northern Ireland captain and later manager of the Republic, tells the programme: “You certainly feel the north is handicapped in many ways by the rules as they stand.”

The programme also examines the ongoing issue of FIFA eligibility rules which allow players born in Northern Ireland to play for the Republic.

Martin O’Neill, the former Northern Ireland captain and later manager of the Republic, tells the programme: “You certainly feel the north is handicapped in many ways by the rules as they stand.”