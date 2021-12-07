Wayne Boylan was shot dead while at a friend's house in Warrenpoint.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Wayne Boylan in Warrenpoint nearly two years ago.

The 37-year-old was shot dead at a house in the Lower Dromore Road area on 18 January 2019 after two masked men burst in with a shotgun.

A woman was also injured by the shotgun blast.

The investigation was featured in a local crime detection programme which aired on Monday night.

The suspects, aged 63 and 67, were arrested in the Warrenpoint area on suspicion of murder, grevious bodily harm with intent and possession of firearms with intent.