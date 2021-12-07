A 36-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a command wire initiated bomb discovered in the Creggan area of Londonderry in September 2019.

The woman is being held by the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, who are investigating the activities of the New IRA.

This relates to a suspect device in a parked car which was found during a search operation in the Creggan Heights area in September 2019.

The vehicle where the bomb was located, parked in a driveway metres away from a neighbouring property. Credit: PSNI

Detective Inspector Heaton from the Terrorism Investigation Unit said: “The 36-year-old woman is also being questioned as part of Op Ledging, targeting the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.

“She has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning. Police are also searching a property in the area as part of this operation.”

The explosive device was made safe by army bomb experts at the time of its discovery.

“Whilst there is no doubt the New IRA had intended to use this device to murder police officers trying to keep the community in Derry/Londonderry safe, it was also evident that, by bringing a bomb into a built up residential area, they had a total disregard for the lives of everyone living in Creggan,” DI Heaton continued.

“We are mindful of the impact that searches have on the community and we seek to ensure all of our interactions are professional, respectful and courteous. The search and arrest operation today is focused on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by these violent groups.

“Our chances of success are vastly improved by support and information from community and I would strongly urge people to report any suspicions they have about violent criminal activity in our community to police on 101 or alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”