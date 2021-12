Play video

Video report by UTV reporter Eden Wilson

Volunteers at an animal rescue centre in Moira say that they are under immense pressure, as they try to care for more dogs than ever before.

'Almost Home' blames lock-down puppy purchases for the influx of rejected pets, and they have said that the situation will become worse after Christmas.

Volunteers are currently caring for 170 dogs - that's 30 more than their normal capacity.