Belfast artist calls on the government to abandon their legacy amnesty proposals

Video report from UTV's Judith Hill

Belfast artist Colin Davidson is calling on the government to abandon their legacy amnesty proposals.

He’s invited Prime Minister Boris Johnston and Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to visit the Ulster Museum and look into the eyes of the 18 portraits he’s painted of people who lost loved ones during the troubles.

“I see this as being the ultimate kind of an insult to the people who I think have paid most,” Mr Davidson told UTV’s View from Stormont.

“These people are paying the price for everybody else's peace. These people have had to forego their need for answers and for justice, in order for a greater good for us all.

“And we are yet again kicking them when they're down from a political point of view.”