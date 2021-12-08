Man killed in crash involving cement lorry in Strabane

Police are appealing for information after a man was killed in a road crash involving a van and a cement lorry in Strabane, Co Tyrone. The man, in his 20s, died as a result of the collision which happened at the a5 Victoria Road, Ballymagorry on Tuesday at around 3.25pm. He was driving a white Volkswagen Transporter van. The driver of the other vehicle, a red Scania cement lorry, was taken to hospital where remains and is receiving treatment. The road was closed overnight but has since reopened. Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area on Tuesday afternoon and witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 1269 07/12/21.