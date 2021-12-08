Northern Irish families express anger at alleged Downing Street Christmas Party

Play video

Families who lost members to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have expressed their anger at the alleged Downing Street Christmas Party. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former Press Secretary Allegra Stratton has resigned over the now infamous video, exclusively revealed by ITV, showing her laughing and joking with staff about a festive gathering at number 10. Families here told UTV correspondent Sharon O’Neill what happened is a complete insult to those they loved.