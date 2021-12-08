PSNI officers won't face prosecution for Mark Sykes arrest

Play video

Two police officers who arrested Troubles shooting victim Mark Sykes at a commemoration event for the victims of the 1992 Sean Graham's bookmakers attack in Belfast will not face prosecution, the Public Prosecution Service has announced.

The PPS said there was insufficient evidence to take action against the two officers involved in the incident on the Ormeau Road in February.

The officers were investigated by the Police Ombudsman on suspicion of assaulting Mr Sykes as they arrested him at the memorial event for victims of the loyalist gun massacre.

The controversial incident unfolded when police challenged those attending amid suspicions the size of the public gathering breached coronavirus regulations.

The participants were paying respects to those who died in the Ulster Freedom Fighters attack.

Mr Sykes, who was shot several times in the terrorist outrage, was handcuffed and arrested in chaotic exchanges captured on social media.

Public Prosecution Service (PPS) assistant director Martin Hardy said he recognised the sensitivities surrounding the police response to the commemoration.

He said the officers were not aware of the background to the gathering and came across it while on patrol.

"The complaint related to the actions of the officers in arresting and handcuffing one person during the incident," he said.

"Having carefully considered the available evidence, the PPS decision was that there is insufficient evidence to prove that the actions of the officers in arresting the civilian, and applying handcuffs to him, were unlawful.

"Separate consideration was given to whether an omission to remove the handcuffs after a period of time had passed could amount to an assault by a police officer. Again, after a thorough examination of all matters, it was concluded that the test for prosecution is not met for any assault arising from that aspect of the complaint."

Mr Hardy said Mr Sykes had received detailed reasons for the decisions not to prosecute in writing, along with an offer to meet to address any further questions.

"We are acutely aware of the deep sensitivities attached to this case, and the distress caused to the complainant through being arrested at an event to remember an atrocity which those present were so directly and profoundly impacted by," he said.

"I would like to reassure the public that these decisions were taken impartially and after a full consideration of all relevant matters."